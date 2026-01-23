AFCON Morocco 🇲🇦 2025 Makes History as CAF’s Biggest Commercial Success





The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 is the most successful commercial tournament in the history of African football.





CAF revenues increased by over 90% compared to previous AFCON editions.





Growth was driven by more commercial partners, wider media rights distribution, and strong interest from new markets like China, Japan, and the Far East.





Record Sponsorship Growth;

AFCON Cameroon 🇨🇲: 9 sponsors

AFCON Ivory Coast 🇨🇮: 17 sponsors

AFCON Morocco 🇲🇦: 23 sponsors (a new all-time record)