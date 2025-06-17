‘Africa must be respected’ – Davido says as he pulls out of 50 Cent’s concert

Nigerian singer Davido has said he will no longer perform at 50 Cent’s concert in London, originally scheduled for July 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the United Kingdom.

The concert, which also features R&B legend Mary J. Blige, is part of 50 Cent’s Legacy Tour. Davido announced on Saturday, June 14, 2025, via a statement shared on his Instagram Stories that despite strong ticket sales, he has pulled out of the concert due to what he described as “major misalignments” with the organisers.

“Over the past few weeks, I have extended my full support and professionalism to The Necto Future Group, promoters of @iconicpresents, with the sincere intention of delivering a performance that meets the high standards my fans deserve,” Davido wrote.

“Despite strong fan support and impressive ticket sales, there have been major misalignments regarding the event’s execution, particularly concerning key elements required to uphold the integrity and quality of my performance,” he added. “Unfortunately, these issues remain unresolved.”

He went on: “As a result, I regret to inform you that I will no longer be performing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 3rd. Please note, the show still holds, but without Davido.”

The Afrobeats star said he and his team worked tirelessly in preparation, and he is incredibly grateful to the thousands of fans who purchased tickets in anticipation. He stressed that his decision is “not a reflection of turnout or support; it is a matter of principle and respect for my craft, my fans, and the culture I represent.”

The “Unavailable” singer however assured his fans that his other summer shows will go on as planned.

“London, I’ll see you guys soon, I promise! Rest of the shows this summer are still happening. 5ive is still alive! See you guys in Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Canada and the US! Africa must be respected,” he said.