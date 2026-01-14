African Football Confederation should from now on call on Western referees for AFCON – Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho Speaks out about Cameroon 🇨🇲 🇲🇦 Morocco.

I think that the African Football Confederation should from now on call on Western referees especially German for the CAN.

I watched the game of Cameroon against Morocco I directly turned off my TV at the 60th minute. What is this umpire?

Africa doesn’t know what’s best for them. Sport is African in every discipline.

North Africa doesn’t really play the 90 minutes too much cheating . The German referee does not agree with these practices. Morocco’s goals have occurred 50% of free-kicks and penalties.

Cameroon could not express itself well on the grass. The referee was against counter-attacks in favor of Cameroon, either it’s an imaginary free kick or it’s a simple Moroccan simulation or a badly judged corner. Oh my God!

Make it stop!

Since the CAN of Ivory Coast, Africa seems to be selling the cup to the organizing countries. It is killing this discipline.

Congratulations to the Cameroonian players, especially no discouragement 🙏