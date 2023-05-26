AFRICAN FREEDOM DAY DETAINED LAWMAKER OUT ON BOND

AFRICAN FREEDOM DAY DETAINED LAWMAKER OUT ON B￼OND ======

Opposition Patriotic Front -PF Mandevu Constituency Member of Parliament Hon. Christopher Shakafuswa has been released on police bond.

While the rest of the Continent was celebrating African Freedom Day, Zambia police officers were busy tracking the Lawmaker’s foot steps for an alleged Offense of proposing Violence, when he went to give solidarity to former President Edgar Lungu at his residence in Ibex after state officers went to conduct a search.

Whilst in custody, patriotic front senior leaders, women and youths flocked in numbers and gathered at Kabwata Police Station to give solidarity to the party provincial chairman.

Meanwhile after his release Mr. Shakafuswa had little to say but thanked the party leadership for their support throughout his stay while in detention.

“I just want to thank the Party leadership, fellow parliamentarians, friends and relatives for the love that you’ve shown me and not forgetting my lawyers that have been there with me since yesterday.

We are in a regime where some of us that talk ,some of us that don’t support injustices,have been targeted so that we are silenced but i want to assure you that we won’t be silenced,” he said.

Hon. Shakafuswa has since been released on bond and will appear in court soon.

📸 GrindStone Television Zambia