“African leaders talk too much but don’t implement what they agree on” – Paul Kagame expresses his dissatisfaction

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms today.

According to Kagame, most leaders in Africa are more of words but little to no action. His posts reflects on the political trademark in Africa where aspirants make plenty of promises but fulfil almost none.

“African leaders talk too much but don’t implement what they agree on,” Kagame expresses frustration.

“It’s so bad that we have agreed even at a continental level with leaders and the AU at the Continental level is not implementeded,” he continued.

The quote reflects Kagame’s long-standing critique of governance on the continent. During his tenure as president of the African Union (AU) Kagame often emphasized the need for accountability and action.

In the interview, Paul also talked about the over reliance if Africa on foreign countries. According to him, leaders have the mentality that “someone out there will pay for the development of our continent.”

Notably, he spearheaded AU reforms in 2018 to improve financial sustainability and operational effectiveness, and played a key role in pushing the Continental Free Trade Area, which was ratified by 19 of the required 22 nations by the time he stepped down from his AU role in February 2019.