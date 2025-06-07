African Union express concerns over Donald Trump’s expanded Travel ban

The African Union (AU) has expressed significant concern over U.S. President Donald Trump’s expanded travel ban.

The United States announced a new travel ban on June 4, 2025, which restricts entry from 12 countries.

Out the countries handed the ban, seven of them are African countries including Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan.

Additionally, three other African nations namely Burundi, Sierra Leone, and Togo were also slapped with partial restrictions.

The AU has criticized the ban as discriminatory, warning that it could undermine decades of diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people ties between Africa and the U.S.

The organization called for a more consultative and evidence-based approach, urging the US to involve them in dialogue with the affected countries to address security concerns

The ban is set to take effect on June 9, 2025 as made known by President Donald Trump in his announcement.