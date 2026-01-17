AFRICAN UNION HAPPY WITH UGANDAN ELECTION

0

AFRICAN UNION HAPPY WITH UGANDAN ELECTION

Chairperson of African Union Commission commends the conduct of elections in Uganda and congratulates President Yoweri Museveni on re-election.



The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali  Youssouf, commends the conduct of the elections in Uganda and  congratulates H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on his re-election with 71.61%  of the votes cast during the presidential elections held on 15 January  2026.



The Chairperson expresses sincere appreciation to H.E Goodluck  Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his  sterling leadership of the Joint African Union/; Common Market of  Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA)/Inter-Governmental Authority on  Development (IGAD) Election Observation Mission to Uganda.

The Chairperson further reiterates the commitment of the African  Union Commission to continue to support the promotion of democracy and  effective governance in the continent, while applauding the people of  Uganda for their commitment to consolidating democratic gains, peace,  security, and development.

