AFRICAN UNION HAPPY WITH UGANDAN ELECTION



Chairperson of African Union Commission commends the conduct of elections in Uganda and congratulates President Yoweri Museveni on re-election.





The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, commends the conduct of the elections in Uganda and congratulates H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on his re-election with 71.61% of the votes cast during the presidential elections held on 15 January 2026.





The Chairperson expresses sincere appreciation to H.E Goodluck Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his sterling leadership of the Joint African Union/; Common Market of Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA)/Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Election Observation Mission to Uganda.



The Chairperson further reiterates the commitment of the African Union Commission to continue to support the promotion of democracy and effective governance in the continent, while applauding the people of Uganda for their commitment to consolidating democratic gains, peace, security, and development.