African unity key to socio-economic transformation – Liberian President Boakai

African unity and cooperation is crucial to achieving irreversible socio-economic transformation, the President of Liberia Mr Joseph Nyuma Boakai SR. has said.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the 18th Congregation of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) held in Accra on Saturday, the Liberian President said Africa has the potential of leading global economy if leaders embraced the spirit of unity and cooperation to effectively harness the continent’s abundant resources.

”It is important to remain united and collectively utilise the abundant resources to advance socio-economic development,” he stated.

Just like the RMU governed by five member states including Liberia, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, the Gambia and Ghana, he said it was possible to replicate such collaborations to support other aspects of the economy.

“The idea of the establishment was visionary and the collaborative efforts of founding fathers is in line with the aspiration of the African Union. It is important to recognise the unity and cooperation among member states in maintaining RMU for over four decades,” he added.

Mr Nyuma Boakai pledged the country’s commitment to the university considering the importance of maritime education and training to Liberia’s economic development.

“With the commitment to maintaining high standards in the maritime industry, we will continue to support and increase the number of students from Liberia enrolled at the RMU,” he stressed.

He said, they were proud of the significant progress and transformation the RMU had achieved over the years as Africa’s leading maritime university.

“Knowing that shipping will ultimately be the primary source of international trade and commerce, it is therefore important for the region leverage on training and education at RMU,” he added.

He urged the graduates to keep working hard towards the attaining their dreams with high levels of discipline, determination and dedication.

The RMU also conferred on the President, Honorary Doctorate Degree and a citation in recognition of his efforts towards the promotion of democracy, rule of law, honesty and integrity, social justice and respect for human rights among others.

Also receiving a Honorary Degree was the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Dr Fatima Maada Bio for distinguishing herself as a renowned actress, screenwriter, film producer and gender advocate of Sierra Leone.

The Ag. Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr Jethro W. Brooks in his address, stressed the need for member states to pay their contributions in order for the RMU to effectively run its activities.

“A major challenge to the university’s quest to expand its facilities has been the delay and in some instances the non-payment of some member states contributions which is earmarked towards meeting capital expenditures,” he stated.

He expressed appreciation to the government for paving all of the inner roads of the university while pleading for timely intervention in addressing their land encroachment challenges.

In all, 379 students graduated with Master’s and bachelor’s degrees and diplomas in various fields. There were special awards for staff and students who distinguished themselves in various programmes.