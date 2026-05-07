AFRICANS ARE BURNING AFRICAN SHOPS & BEATING AFRICAN BROTHERS ON AFRICAN SOIL — THIS IS OUR GREATEST SHAME!





Durban is not just a protest anymore. African hands are destroying African businesses. African fists are hitting African bodies. On African ground. This is NOT the dream our ancestors died for.





We marched TOGETHER against colonialism. We bled TOGETHER against apartheid. We celebrated TOGETHER when Mandela walked free. So WHY are we now turning on each other??





President Cyril Ramaphosa Africa is watching YOU lead. The continent needs South Africa to show that unity is stronger than fear, and dignity is stronger than desperation.





To every African nation Ethiopia , Nigeria , Zimbabwe , Mozambique , Lesotho , Congo , Ghana , Kenya and beyond we are ONE people. ONE continent. ONE blood.





The enemy was never the African next to you. Poverty is the enemy. Corruption is the enemy. Inequality is the enemy. NOT your African brother.





Africa will NEVER rise by tearing itself apart. We rise TOGETHER or we fall TOGETHER. The choice is ours.



Pray for South Africa. Pray for Africa.





African hype media