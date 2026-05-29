Drama king Miles Sampa withdraws as independent parliamentary candidate for Lima constituency

 BRIEFING | Miles Sampa Pulls Out, PF Turns Focus to Presidential Race



Patriotic Front faction leader Miles Sampa has formally withdrawn his candidacy for the newly created Lima Constituency, deepening uncertainty around the former ruling party’s participation in the 2026 General Election.





In a statement issued Friday, Sampa confirmed that he had withdrawn from the parliamentary race following what he described as wider consultations with key stakeholders.





The move comes weeks after a High Court ruling by Judges C.C. Zulu and Mwila Kombe, which effectively blocked the PF from fielding presidential, parliamentary, and local government candidates under the party banner just hours before nominations closed.





Sampa said the PF would now redirect its efforts toward influencing the presidential contest rather than pursuing parliamentary seats.





“We will now collectively channel our energy to have a say and influence who wins the republican presidential ticket, for the good of Zambia,” he stated.





The announcement carries significant political implications. It signals a further retreat from direct electoral participation by a party that governed Zambia for a decade before suffering a historic defeat in 2021. It also raises fresh questions about where PF structures, supporters, and campaign machinery will ultimately align in a presidential race increasingly taking shape around competing political blocs.





For Lima Constituency, Sampa says his withdrawal will not end his community presence, insisting his local initiatives, including the Ubuntu and Kakudya Sikachepa projects, will continue.





Meanwhile, attention now shifts to the PF Central Committee meeting scheduled for this weekend, where party leaders are expected to decide their official position on the August elections and whether the former ruling party will formally back another presidential candidate.





As the campaign season accelerates, one reality is becoming clearer: the PF may not be on the ballot, but it is still searching for a way to remain in the election.



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