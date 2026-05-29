Ex-Spy boss revealed to the public, Intelligence data he obtained while he was in charge of shushus, says Police



POLICE in Lusaka have recorded a Warn and Caution Statement from former intelligence chief Xavier Chungu for allegedly communicating classified information contrary to the State Security Act.





According to a statement issued by Zambia Police Service Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi on Friday, Chungu was questioned in Lusaka over allegations that he disclosed confidential information to the public.





Police alleged that the incident occurred on May 24, 2026, between 16:00 hours and 18:00 hours in New Kasama, Lusaka.



“It is alleged that Mr. Chungu disclosed to the public information entrusted to him in confidence, to which he had access by virtue of his position as a person who held office under the Government of the Republic of Zambia,” the statement read.





The alleged offence falls under Section 4(1) of the State Security Act, Chapter 111 of the Laws of Zambia.



Police further disclosed that Mr. Chungu remains in custody while investigations into the matter continue.





“The Zambia Police Service will continue to provide updates to the public as investigations progress,” Mr. Chilabi stated.





Mr. Chungu previously served as Zambia’s Director General of Intelligence and has remained a prominent public figure in national affairs.



©️ TV Yatu May 29, 2026.