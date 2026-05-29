“Where ubuntu applies, the interests of the grieving family in how they wish to bury their loved one must be given primary consideration” – South African Supreme Court of Appeal.

Ubuntu Protects Family Wishes, Not Government Control



South Africa. 29 May 2026



The Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa delivered one of the sharpest moments of today’s proceedings when it pushed back against the Zambian Government’s argument that the public standing of the deceased should override the burial wishes of the family.





During submissions, Advocate Ben Stoop argued that because the deceased was a national figure, the principle of ubuntu required the broader public interest to take precedence over the family’s wishes regarding burial arrangements.



But the Court was quick to challenge that interpretation.





“Where ubuntu applies, the interests of the grieving family in how they wish to bury their loved one must be given primary consideration”



The bench made it clear that ubuntu, as understood in South African jurisprudence, is anchored in compassion, dignity, humanity and respect for those closest to the deceased. The judges stressed that where ubuntu applies, the interests of the grieving family in deciding how to bury their loved one must be given primary consideration.





The Court indicated that ubuntu cannot be selectively invoked as a legal tool for State control, nor can it be stretched to justify overriding the deeply personal rights of a widow and immediate family merely because the deceased once occupied high public office.





The exchange exposed what many legal observers viewed as a significant weakness in the State’s case the attempt to elevate public symbolism above family autonomy without demonstrating compelling legal grounds.





The Court’s remarks suggest deep skepticism toward the proposition that national status automatically transfers burial authority from family to government.





This moment is likely to stand out as one of the most consequential exchanges of the hearing, as it cuts directly to the central legal question whether the State can lawfully displace the wishes of a grieving family under the banner of public interest.





Judgment has since been reserved, with the Court assuring parties that a decision will be delivered urgently.