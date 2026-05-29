“Trust Was Broken Repeatedly” — Makebi Zulu



….as Zambian Government legal team abandons central argument in the Supreme Court….



South Africa. 29 May 2026



The legal battle over the burial of former President Edgar Lungu has laid bare deep mistrust between the family and the Zambian government, with family spokesperson Makebi Zulu saying repeated breaches of trust made an out-of-court settlement impossible.





Appearing alongside Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha after proceedings before the South African Supreme Court of Appeal, both were asked why the matter could not be resolved amicably, especially with the first anniversary of the former president’s passing just days away.





Mr. Kabesha said while he was not directly involved in negotiations, he had hoped the parties would reach a settlement that could be formalized through a consent judgment.



“I was always asking whether we could come up with an agreement which would be reduced into a consent judgment so that the issues are resolved,” he said.





“But I am not privy to the reasons why they could not conclude the matter.”



But Mr. Zulu was more direct, saying the breakdown stemmed from repeated government actions that undermined confidence.





“That question has since become moot. Every viewer is aware of the constant updates we gave the nation and the world at large. Every time we got close to what looked like an agreement, there was always something cooking on the side of government that abrogated what seemed like an agreement,” he said





He described the impasse as “more a matter of hubris than anything else,” insisting the family had consistently shown willingness to engage until trust was repeatedly broken.



Mr. Zulu also noted that the Zambian government had abandoned in the South African appeal the central argument it relied on in the High Court the former president’s benefits law shifting instead to arguments around alleged agreements.





“The matter they brought to court was that they are, as a matter of right, entitled to bury the former president to the exclusion of the family. That is the judgment we seek to set aside,” he said.



On whether President Hakainde Hichilema would still preside over funeral proceedings should the matter be resolved, Mr. Zulu said the family’s immediate concern is establishing its legal rights.





“The family is here to assert its rights, and upon those rights being asserted, maybe, just maybe, we may be in a position to engage with the government so that an appropriate manner of putting the former president to rest is agreed upon.”





Asked directly about the current President’s position, AG Kabesha said the government would fully abide by the court’s decision.



“Whatever the court decides, the government will follow what the court will say. It is not about who will be attending or participating, but we will follow what the court decides.”