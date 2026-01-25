AFRICA’S BIGGEST STADIUM, BIGGEST MOMENTS, SOUTH AFRICA STANDS ALONE





Africa’s largest stadium, the iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, is a true cathedral of sport a place where fans unleash unforgettable celebrations and history is made. Towering over the continent, the arena has hosted some of the loudest crowds and most electric moments African football has ever seen .





Adding to its prestige, South Africa remains the only African nation to have hosted the FIFA World Cup, staging the global spectacle in 2010 and placing the continent firmly on the world stage. From vuvuzela-filled nights to record-breaking crowds, the country set a standard no other African nation has yet matched.





The FNB Stadium in Johannesburg has a seating capacity of 94,736, making it Africa’s largest. During the 2010 World Cup, it was limited to 84,490 for reserved areas.



Big stadium. Big history. Big legacy.