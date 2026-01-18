AFRICA’S HIGHEST NUMBER OF FACEBOOK USERS IN MILLIONS



1. 🇪🇬 Egypt ~ 55.7

2. 🇳🇬 Nigeria ~ 40.3

3. 🇩🇿 Algeria ~ 31.1

4. 🇿🇦 South Africa ~ 30.3

5. 🇲🇦 Morocco ~ 26.9



6. 🇰🇪 Kenya ~ 13.7

7. 🇬🇭 Ghana ~ 8.6

8. 🇹🇳 Tunisia ~ 8.8

9. 🇹🇿 Tanzania ~ 6.8

10. 🇨🇩 DR Congo ~ 6.6





▪️GLOBALLY, India has the highest number of Facebook Users estimated as 370 Million followed by USA at 186 Million





▪️As of April 2023, the number of Facebook Users globally was 3.0 Billion, 57% being males





▪️Of the above, the estimated daily Users was estimated as 2.01 Billion translating to 68%



▪️The Africa continent is home to about 267 Million Facebook Users



Data Source: DataReportal and Africa Facts Zone



SOURCE: DataSpeaks