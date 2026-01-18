AFRICA’S HIGHEST NUMBER OF FACEBOOK USERS IN MILLIONS
1. 🇪🇬 Egypt ~ 55.7
2. 🇳🇬 Nigeria ~ 40.3
3. 🇩🇿 Algeria ~ 31.1
4. 🇿🇦 South Africa ~ 30.3
5. 🇲🇦 Morocco ~ 26.9
6. 🇰🇪 Kenya ~ 13.7
7. 🇬🇭 Ghana ~ 8.6
8. 🇹🇳 Tunisia ~ 8.8
9. 🇹🇿 Tanzania ~ 6.8
10. 🇨🇩 DR Congo ~ 6.6
▪️GLOBALLY, India has the highest number of Facebook Users estimated as 370 Million followed by USA at 186 Million
▪️As of April 2023, the number of Facebook Users globally was 3.0 Billion, 57% being males
▪️Of the above, the estimated daily Users was estimated as 2.01 Billion translating to 68%
▪️The Africa continent is home to about 267 Million Facebook Users
Data Source: DataReportal and Africa Facts Zone
SOURCE: DataSpeaks