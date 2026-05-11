Miles Sampa Says He Remains PF President Until 2028 but Won’t Contest 2026 Elections

Miles Sampa has stated that he will remain president of his faction of the Patriotic Front (PF) until 2028 when the party is expected to hold a convention to elect its leader.





However, Sampa clarified that despite remaining party president, he will not contest as a presidential candidate in the 2026 general elections.



Speaking during the launch of the PF-Tiyende Alliance, Sampa announced that the alliance had been formed between his PF faction and Brian Mutale’s Development Freedom Party ahead of the August 13 polls.



“We have formed the PF-Tiyende Alliance and we will take time to formally accept any other political parties that want to join us,” Sampa said.



The former Lusaka Mayor further stressed that he had no intention of standing as president despite continuing to lead the PF faction.



“I’m president of PF until 2028 but I’m not a candidate,” he said.

Sampa did not reveal which presidential candidate the alliance would eventually support in the upcoming elections.



The formation of the alliance comes as opposition political parties continue intensifying efforts to form coalitions aimed at challenging the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in the next general election.



Several opposition alliances have recently emerged as parties seek to unite ahead of the polls.