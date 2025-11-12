Africa’s Richest Man Aliko Dangote Arrives in Zimbabwe to Explore US$1 Billion Investment Opportunities

Aliko Dangote Arrives in Zimbabwe to Explore US$1 Billion Investment Opportunities

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has arrived in Zimbabwe for high-level meetings aimed at exploring investment opportunities across several sectors of the economy.

Dangote, who chairs the Dangote Group, is expected to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa and senior government officials in Harare on Wednesday.

Massive Investment Plans on the Table

Sources close to the visit revealed that the Dangote Group plans to establish a fully integrated cement manufacturing plant, a limestone quarry, a coal mine, a grinding facility, and a power station.

The projects, estimated to be worth between US$800 million and US$1 billion, could create thousands of jobs and help boost Zimbabwe’s infrastructure and energy sectors.

Support for Vision 2030

Dangote’s planned investment is in line with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, which seeks to transform Zimbabwe into an industrialised, upper-middle-income economy.

The visit also complements the government’s “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” initiative, designed to attract large-scale foreign investment.

Key Figures Behind the Visit

The high-profile visit is being coordinated by Bard Santner Markets Incorporated and Zimbabwean journalist-turned-business adviser Josephine Mahachi, who also played a facilitation role during Dangote’s 2015 visit to Zimbabwe.

If the proposed deal materialises, it could mark one of the largest private sector investments in Zimbabwe in recent years.

Optimism Grows as Zimbabweans Welcome Dangote’s Visit

Many Zimbabweans have warmly welcomed Aliko Dangote’s visit, expressing optimism that his potential billion-dollar investment could boost job creation and revive key industries.

Here are some of the comments:

@Dickson Majaha;

Wonderful.Zimbabwe is open for Business.We appreciate this.Investement from fellow African.We look forward for investment from Elon Musk as well

@Ryan Katsande;

Welcome vamwe votowanawo mabasa zvinovengwa nevasina pfungwa izvii

@Connie Tamangani;

Zimbabwe is rising 

This is good 

@Banabasi Marambire;

The fact that he was welcomed by business people not politicians its a great hope for good deals ahead.

@Tawanda Nyamande;

This one is a real businessman not vamwe vanosweroita ruzha muma streets umu