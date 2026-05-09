Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has unveiled a massive plan to generate 20,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity, a move he described as one to “make Africa’s needs a reality.”





Dangote made this revelation during a high-profile conversation with Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).





The business magnate, whose $20 billion refinery in Lagos is already reaching its 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity, signaled that his business conglomerate is ready to pivot towards power to bridge the continental energy gap.





“We are now going into power… 20,000 megawatts because we are looking at the needs of Africa and making them a reality. Africa’s most pressing needs remain energy, fertilisers, and industrial inputs,” he said in an interview.