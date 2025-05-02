AfriForum repairs road outside US ambassador’s Pretoria residence in protest over ANC failures



Civil rights group AfriForum has repaired a pothole outside the American ambassador’s residence in Waterkloof, Pretoria calling the act a symbolic protest against what it says is the ANC-led government’s failure both in governance and foreign diplomacy.



The group likened the neglected road to the deterioration of South Africa’s relationship with the United States, blaming municipal and national negligence.



AfriForum has previously urged the US to impose targeted sanctions on ANC leaders rather than penalise ordinary citizens, and dismissed ANC claims that it was spreading misinformation abroad.