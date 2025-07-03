Afrikaner delegation visits US to strengthen ties, not complain, says FF Plus leader





Dr Corné Mulder, leader of Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), has defended his delegation’s recent visit to the United States, emphasizing it was aimed at fostering stronger bilateral ties, not airing grievances about South Africa.





The delegation, which included Dr Theo de Jager of the Southern African Agri Initiative (SAAI) and Gerhard Papenfus of the National Employers’ Association of South Africa (NEASA), met with White House officials, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs, and staff from Vice President J.D. Vance’s office.





Mulder clarified that the visit focused on resetting US-South Africa relations to promote mutual prosperity. Key issues raised included farm attacks, land expropriation policies, and Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) requirements, which the delegation argued deter foreign investment.





They reportedly presented four conditions set by the Trump administration for normalized ties, prioritizing farm attack investigations, condemning the “Kill the Boer” chant, ensuring fair compensation for land expropriation, and exempting US entities from BEE rules.





The delegation also discussed a controversial US executive order from February 2025 granting refugee status to white Afrikaners, citing alleged targeted injustices a claim South Africa’s government has dismissed as misinformation.





The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) distanced itself from the delegation, stating it acted independently.





Critics in South Africa accused the group of undermining national sovereignty.





Mulder, however, insisted the trip was constructive, aimed at building a prosperous South Africa through dialogue. “We’re not here to complain but to find solutions,” he said, underscoring the delegation’s commitment to the nation’s success.