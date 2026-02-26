Afrobeats sensation Rema has opened up about how he gets into the right mindset before stepping on stage, revealing that his routine includes alcohol, cigarettes, and prayer.





In a conversation with Dazed during Milan Fashion Week, where he walked the runway for Diesel the “Calm Down” hitmaker spoke about how he prepares for his energetic live shows.





“A little Tequila, a little cigarette, pray, tap in with the team and make sure everything is on cue,” he said.





He noted that performing live can be more demanding than modeling on the runway, explaining that concerts require controlled breathing and careful energy management to maintain audience engagement throughout the show.





The singer also revealed that he has been influenced by Sudanese cultural live music and admitted that smoking remains his biggest weakness.





Renowned for his electrifying stage presence and distinct fashion sense, Rema emphasized that he intentionally prepares himself to stay sharp and fully connect with his fans during performances.





In an earlier interview, he also shared his preference when it comes to relationships, stating that he values stylish women over wealthy ones since financial stability is not a concern for him.





While many fans applauded his transparency and commitment to his craft, others jokingly reacted to what they described as his “pre-show Tequila habit.”



Watch video below….



https://twitter.com/i/status/2026724786114642389