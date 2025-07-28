Afrobeats star Davido says money is no longer the motivation behind his work.

In a clip shared online, the singer reflected on the mental strength it takes to keep going, especially with so much already stacked in his favour.

“I’m grateful to myself for being hardworking,” he said. “It’s individual strength and mental ability that goes into this type of work. Especially a lot of odds against me. I’ve got to do it. It’s another day. Get the f**k up.”

Davido made it clear that even if he stopped working today, money wouldn’t be an issue.

“I have billions of dollars waiting for me. If I don’t work a day in my life from today, I have billions,” he said.

So why does he keep working?

“I love my job,” he said. “100 people, 10 people, 19,000 people — I love it.”

Despite his massive success, Davido says it’s the passion for what he does that keeps him going, not the paycheck.