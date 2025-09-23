By CIC Africa.
AFTER BEING RELEASED FROM JAIL HE WENT STRAIGHT HOME AND KILLED HIS FATHER.
Tension high in Nyamache, Kisii County, following the lynching of a man by villagers just days after release from prison.
The man is accused of killing his father during a domestic altercation at their home.
Authorities reported that the incident took place when 32 year-old Enock Obwaya assaulted his father, 80 year-old James Obwaya.
Witnesses stated that Enock repeatedly struck his father on the head with a club while his mother attempted to intervene.
Her cries for assistance went unheard as the elderly man fell to the ground with serious injuries.
Investigations have since indicated that Enock had been released on bail just two days ago, after facing assault charges at the Ogembo Law Courts.
James, his father, was a crucial witness in that case.
Police suspect that resentment over the ongoing legal matter was the motive for the deadly assault.
Local noted that Enock seemed to be bitter with his father even after his release from prison.
They remarked that the murder and subsequent lynching signify a troubling trend in the region.
