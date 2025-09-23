By CIC Africa.



AFTER BEING RELEASED FROM JAIL HE WENT STRAIGHT HOME AND KILLED HIS FATHER.





‎Tension high in Nyamache, Kisii County, following the lynching of a man by villagers just days after release from prison.

‎The man is accused of killing his father during a domestic altercation at their home.





‎Authorities reported that the incident took place when 32 year-old Enock Obwaya assaulted his father, 80 year-old James Obwaya.



‎Witnesses stated that Enock repeatedly struck his father on the head with a club while his mother attempted to intervene.

‎Her cries for assistance went unheard as the elderly man fell to the ground with serious injuries.





‎Investigations have since indicated that Enock had been released on bail just two days ago, after facing assault charges at the Ogembo Law Courts.





‎James, his father, was a crucial witness in that case.



‎Police suspect that resentment over the ongoing legal matter was the motive for the deadly assault.



‎Local noted that Enock seemed to be bitter with his father even after his release from prison.





‎They remarked that the murder and subsequent lynching signify a troubling trend in the region.



CIC PRESS TEAM