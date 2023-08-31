AG agrees to pay HH’s treason co-accused K6.4 million EACH

FIVE United Party for National Development ( UPND) supporters have entered into a consent order with the State for each one of them to be paid K6,400,000.00 as full and final settlement in a matter they sued the attorney general for malicious prosecution .

Hamusonde Hamaleka, Pretorius Haloba, State House private secretary Wallace Chakawa, Laston Mulilanduba and Muleya Hachinda have also agreed with the attorney general that they be paid the sum of K1 million as costs.

This is according to a consent order entered and signed by both parties in the matter , ZS Legal Practitioners and the Attorney General’s Chambers.

The five had sued the State along side now Republican President , Hakainde Hichilema who was the opposition leader of the UPND and was the first plaintiff in the matter .



Mr Hichilema , however, withdrew from the case after beinf elected as the President of Zambia and said he would pursue the same at a later stage if need would be .

Mr Hichilema ‘s five co accused continued with the case seeking damages for unlawful prosecution before Lusaka High Court judge, Pixie Yangailo and the parties later entered into consent judgement .

Ms Justice Yangailo allowed the application and refered the case to the High Court deputy registrar for assessment of damages.

The plaintiffs were in 2017 jointly charged for treason but the Director of Public Prosecutions discontinued the case via a nolle prosequi.

President Hichilema, a leasehold owner of he property known as Lot no 10747, Lusaka, Hamaleka, accountant, Mulilanduba, farmer,

Haloba, a farmer, Chakawa and Hachonda businessman were in 2017 charged with treason for allegedly having prepared to overthrow

the Government of the Republic of Zambia between April 5, 2017 and April 8, 2017 in Lusaka and Mongu.

The six were initially charged with two counts of treason and disobeying lawful orders while president Hichilema faced a third charge

for use of insulting language but was however acquitted of the charge for insulting police officers while the one on disobeying

lawful orders was discontinued against the six after the State entered a nolle prosequi.

After being committed to undergo trial in Lusaka High Court on the treason charge, the State through the Director of Public Prosecution

(DPP) entered a nolle prosequi resulting Hichilema and others being set at liberty.

President Hichilema wanted to be granted an order for damages for loss of use of two motor vehicles being registration Hilux no. ALZ 2757 and ALZ3710 for the periods of 34 and 33 days respective during which they

were unlawful under the custody and control of the State agents.

Mr Hamaleka and Mr Haloba wanted the court to order the State to award them damages for false imprisonment in respect of he period when they were apprehended and detained without reasonable or

explanation among other claims .

Mr Chakawa and Mr Mulilanduba wanted to be awarded damages for false imprisonment and compensatory damages and assault.

However, President Hichilema has asked the court to stay proceedings and remove him as a first plaintiff from the matter.

He stated that he would pursue the matter when he would

step out of the Office of the President.

And by consent of the parties through their respective advocates the parties have proposed to Ms justuce yangailo that the five be paid K6,400,000.00 as full and final settlement in a matter and the sum of K1,000,000.00 as costs.

Ms Justice Yangailo has not yet signed the proposed consent order .