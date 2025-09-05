AI expert reveals the only jobs that will still exist in 2030 as he issues terrifying warning to humanity

A computer expert has given his two pence on the future of humanity and how it could be affected by Artificial Intelligence.

As time goes on, more people are gradually becoming more reliant on AI and its capabilities not just in a professional setting, but in everyday life too.

There is the fear, of course, that we’re getting to the stage where we’re letting technology do too much for us.

Most of us already rely on our phones to give us news, messages from loved ones, access to the internet, different games to play, and of course, the ability to work as a cellular device.

But that aside, the development and advancements of AI means our lives might get a lot easier, though it’ll be out of our hands.

Latvian computer scientist Dr Roman Yampolskiy seems to think that we’ll mostly be doomed.

ChatGPT has already made headlines for providing instructions on blowing up ‘a sports venue’ after being prompted to, so you can forgive people for being worried.

It turns out that we should be concerned, according to Dr Yampolskiy, who has claimed that AI will take 99 percent of jobs in the next five years.

The Computer Science and Engineering Professor is the latest guest on the Diary of a CEO podcast hosted by Steven Bartlett, where he spoke about the jobs that could remain for humans.

Bartlett asked if his own job as a podcaster was in jeopardy, to which the expert said: “You prepare, you ask questions, you ask follow-up questions, and you look good on camera.

“A large language model today can easily read everything I write and have a better understanding,” he explained, adding that it would read every book behind Bartlett and learn his behaviours so it could mimic him.

He added that it could also optimise its questions better based on its data set, which humans simply cannot do, while the visual aspect is ‘trivial’ according to Dr Yampolskiy.

Going onto jobs that may be left over, aside from physical labour, he said that we must look at a ‘world of super intelligence’ and ask what your contribution can be.

Dr Yampolskiy said that while you know yourself better than anyone, that information is mostly useless unless someone else is interested in that.

“There are jobs where you want a human, maybe you’re rich and you want a human accountant for whatever reason,” he suggested.

“Old people like traditional ways of doing things. Warren Buffett would not switch to AI, he would use his human accountant.”

Describing it as a ‘tiny subset of a market’, he moved on to another example: “Today we have products which are man-made in US as opposed to mass-produced in China and some people pay more to have those but it’s a small subset. It’s a almost a fetish.”

The professor added that there is ‘no practical reason’ for this.

In just two years, the AI specialist believes that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) will be in full flow, meaning that companies will have the option of free labour through advanced tech.

Free physical and cognitive labour could save trillions of dollars, he explained, adding that it would ‘make no sense to hire humans for most jobs’, when AI can be cheaply hired to do their job.

He added: “I think humanoid robots are five years behind, so (by then) all the physical labor can also be automated.

“So we’re looking at a world where we have levels of unemployment we’ve never seen before, not just 10% unemployment, which is scary, but 99%.”

Before we all reach panic stations though, he pointed out that just because the tech exists doesn’t mean it’ll be implemented, pointing out that video phones existed in the 1970s but they only became widespread with the release of the iPhone.