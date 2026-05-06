AI-Generated Image of Bushiri ‘Drinking Beer’ Sparks Controversy

An AI-generated image showing Prophet Shepherd Bushiri appearing to hold a glass of beer with a drunken expression has sparked debate online.

The image, which has been widely circulated on social media, is alleged to be manipulated using artificial intelligence, with critics describing it as misleading and defamatory.

Bushiri’s team has condemned the circulation of such content, warning that some individuals are using AI tools to create false and damaging visuals aimed at tarnishing the prophet’s image.

They have further indicated that those responsible for creating and sharing the content have been identified, and that legal action may be taken.

The development has reignited discussions around the misuse of AI technology, online misinformation, and the need for users to verify content before sharing it.