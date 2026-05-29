Aide-De-Camp On The Ballot

By Dickson Jere



An Aide-De-Camp or ADC is a confidential officer attached to a high ranking official such as Head of State. The ADC provides all manner of assistance and support to their principals far beyond security and bodyguarding.





So, an ADC of the President is one of the closest being to the Head of State. He carries and answer phones of the boss. He carries the bags, sit behind the President in high level meetings and always on the plane next to the boss as close party. The ADC listen in to so many conversations. Simply, the experience of the ADC is so enriching and unmatched in terms of politics.





Charles Kaonga was President Levy Mwanawasa trusted ADC. He served with distinction. I vividly remember him standing by the late President casket from Paris to Lusaka until Embassy Park. When President Rupiah Banda took over the Presidency in 2008, he appointed Kaonga as head of the Presidential security or Commissioner of Police (State House). I worked with him during the Banda reign. He is a lovely officer. Gentle but firm. He used to put me in my place whenever I strayed in his lane.



“Concentrate on press and I will also concentrate on security. No need to do each others jobs..” he would say.



After 2011, he retired and has lived on his farm in Chilanga. I also have a smallholding there and have seen his work. He has spent most of time helping the community in various projects. But now, he is vying for Councillor position following the request from his community. He is seeking the vote as Independent.





You see, councillorship is ideally supposed to be non partisan role. That is why even non Zambians are allowed to stand as Councilors as long as they have Resident Permit. In the past, even civil servants used to be allowed to contest as Councillors as long as one is a rate payer.





Wishing Charles Kaonga the very best in the polls. He is a very good man!