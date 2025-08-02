AIPAC Calls on President Hichilema to Suspend Ministers and Solicitor General Under Investigation





2 August, 2025



The Action Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC) appreciates and welcomes the Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ACC) response on its investigations into the Solicitor General and some unnamed Cabinet Ministers over corruption allegations. AIPAC is appealing to President Hakainde Hichilema to put those Ministers on leave and the Solicitor General to facilitate smooth investigations.





While in Opposition, His Excellency President Hichilema promised Zambians that individuals appearing before law enforcement agencies over corruption allegations should be suspended to allow the agencies to do their jobs without intimidation and to enable whistleblowers to come forward and provide evidence.





Furthermore, AIPAC notes that it is a widely accepted international best practice and a principle of good governance and accountability that individuals holding public offices who are under investigation by law enforcement agencies should be removed or suspended from their positions to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of the investigative process.





This approach is essential for upholding the rule of law, preventing potential interference with investigations, and maintaining public trust in institutions.





AIPAC is concerned that the fight against corruption efforts in Zambia has seen a worrying trend, with numbers indicating a drop in effectiveness. According to recent reports, corruption remains a significant challenge, with many Zambians expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s efforts to combat it.





For instance, a recent survey by Afrobarometer revealed that 63% of Zambians believe that the government is handling the fight against corruption poorly. It is against this backdrop that AIPAC believes that decisive action is needed to demonstrate the government’s commitment to fighting corruption.





The suspension of the Solicitor General and Cabinet Ministers under investigation would be a crucial step in this direction. By taking such action, President Hichilema can reassure Zambians that his administration is serious about fighting corruption and upholding the rule of law.





AIPAC believes that this move would be in line with the President’s previous statements and would help to restore public trust in the government’s anti-corruption efforts.





It is imperative that the fight against corruption is accompanied by fact-based evidence of dropping those who are committing corruption in this administration. The public expects tangible results and concrete actions, not just rhetoric. AIPAC urges President Hichilema to take bold steps to address corruption and ensure that those implicated in corruption scandals are held accountable.





The President must restore donor and public confidence towards his stance on the fight against corruption. Corruption is a cancer that has plagued our nation for far too long, and it is high time it is fought to the letter. AIPAC believes that with decisive action, Zambia can make significant strides in combating corruption and promoting good governance.



Solomon Ngoma

Executive Director