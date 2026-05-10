BISHOP SAKALA WELCOMES THE NEWS THAT MAKEBI ZULU IS IN TALKS WITH BRIAN MUNDUBILE TO WORK TOGETHER



…as he calls for peaceful and respectful campaigns…





Sunday 10th May 2026



Bishop Harrison Sakala, Senior Pastor of the Tabernacle of David Assembly- City Mission Church in Lusaka, has welcomed the news that PF-Pamodzi Alliance leader Hon. Makebi Zulu and Tonse Alliance leader Hon. Brian Mundubile have opened talks to work together.





Bishop Sakala said this during a church service where Makebi Zulu accompanied by PF Pamodzi Alliance leaders attended the church service.





He urged more leaders in the Opposition to united and create a formidable force to challenge the ruling Party.





He also called for peaceful campaigns that respected all candidates including President Hakainde Hichilema.





He said he was saddened to see computer generated images being circulated on social-media that depicted President Hichilema in a baby diaper saying that Zambia has always respected its elders and leaders and condemned those using dirty campaign tactics.