AIPAC DEMANDS ACCOUNTABILITY AFTER SINO METALS DAM COLLAPSE, CALLS FOR GOVERNMENT ACTION



The Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC) has called on the Zambian government to take decisive action following the recent collapse of a dam at Sino Metals Ltd operations, describing the incident as a serious breach of transparency and public trust.



In a statement issued Saturday, AIPAC Executive Director Solomon Ngoma criticised both the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) and the Ministry of Mines for failing to make impact assessment reports public or alert affected communities about potential risks.





“The lack of transparency and accountability in this matter is a betrayal to the people of Zambia, who have a right to know about the potential impacts of mining on their environment, health, and livelihoods,” Ngoma said.





Ngoma further demanded that the government investigate the causes of the dam collapse and hold those responsible accountable. He said the government should also ensure that affected communities receive adequate compensation and support.





“AIPAC urges the government to hold the Chinese government accountable for the actions of its companies operating in Zambia’s mining sector,” Ngoma added. “Furthermore, Sino Metals Ltd must face significant fines for lying to the government and must take responsibility for their actions.”





The watchdog group also called for a suspension of all Sino Metals mining activities until a thorough investigation is conducted and measures are put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.





Ngoma concluded that the Zambian government must demonstrate the same level of commitment to protecting its citizens and the environment as it would expect from foreign investors operating in China. “The people of Zambia deserve a government that prioritizes their well-being and safety above all else,” he said.





AIPAC has indicated its readiness to engage with the government and other stakeholders to find solutions that prioritize the interests of Zambians and promote sustainable development.