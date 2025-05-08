AIPAC Slams Govt Inaction as U.S. Cuts K1.4 Billion Health Aid, “Clean Up the Ministry of Health!” — Ngoma



The Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC) has launched a scathing attack on the Zambian government following the U.S. government’s decision to withdraw K1.4 billion in health aid, citing rampant corruption and drug theft within the Ministry of Health.





In a strongly worded statement released today, AIPAC Executive Director Solomon Ngoma did not mince words, directly accusing oversight institutions such as the Auditor General and the Zambia Police of turning a blind eye to the looting of essential medical supplies meant to save lives.





“The failure of the Zambian government to act on reports of individuals involved in the systematic stealing of drugs meant for patients is deeply disappointing,” Ngoma charged.





The USA recently announced the drastic aid cut after revelations of widespread theft and mismanagement in Zambia’s public health system. Despite multiple whistleblower reports and public outcries, no meaningful action has been taken against the culprits, many of whom are allegedly protected by their political connections.





Ngoma called on President Hakainde Hichilema to immediately engage the American Embassy in closed-door talks and respond decisively to the corruption crisis. He emphasized that those within the Ministry of Health who are implicated must be suspended and investigated “without fear or favor.”





“Civil servants at the Ministry of Health must remember that their actions have real-life consequences, affecting their own people, including their relatives,” Ngoma added. “It’s time for accountability and transparency. We can’t afford to play politics with people’s lives.”



The loss of the K1.4 billion support is expected to severely impact healthcare delivery across the country, especially in rural areas where donor-funded programs cover a significant portion of basic services, including ARVs, maternal care, and malaria treatment.





Public reaction has been swift, with citizens demanding immediate action and transparency. Health advocacy groups warn that failure to address the scandal will erode remaining international confidence in Zambia’s public sector governance.





As the scandal unfolds, pressure is mounting on President Hichilema’s administration to show political will in rooting out corruption starting with one of the most crucial ministries in the nation.





“The clock is ticking,” Ngoma warned. “Zambia cannot afford to be the graveyard of donor confidence.”



May 8, 2025

