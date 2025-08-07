Airtel Africa Foundation Launches “Tech for Her” Women-in-Tech Program to Upskill Women in Zambia





…………The free program aligns with the Foundation’s mission to empower Africa through Digital Inclusion………..



Airtel Africa Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Airtel Africa has announced the launch of its ‘Tech for Her Program’, targeting young women across Zambia, Uganda, and Kenya.





The initiative, to be delivered in partnership with Tertiary DNS, is a five -week intensive online program that aims to equip participants with high-demand digital skills including Linux Administration, Cybersecurity, and Data Analytics, and prepare them to seek tech-related job opportunities across the world.





The free program aligns with the Foundation’s mission to empower Africa through Digital Inclusion. Participants will complete over 100 hours of intensive training through a flexible learning model that includes weekend classes for working professionals and weekday sessions for non-working participants.





To be eligible for the training, candidates are required to have basic digital literacy, minimum education of a Grade 12 Certificate or higher qualifications. Graduates of the programme will receive 12 months of continuous skill development support through Tertiary DNS.





Chair of Airtel Africa Foundation, Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, said, “Africa’s digital revolution cannot reach its full potential without gender equity. The ‘Tech for Her’ program helps to level the playing field by providing women with industry-relevant skills, mentorship, and pathways to high-growth tech roles around the world. By investing in Africa’s women, we are investing in sustainable economic transformation. The Foundation will reserve 30% of training participant slots for women in rural and underserved communities, while 40% of training seats will prioritize applicants from low-income households.”





Only 30% of tech professionals in sub-Saharan Africa are women and that women hold just 2-8% of software development roles, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO.





Hussam Baday, the Airtel Networks Zambia Plc Managing Director added: “At Airtel Zambia, we are actively working to advance women in technology roles, and we are committed to a future where young women can be at the forefront of innovation. In running this program, Airtel Africa Foundation through Airtel Zambia is creating a pipeline of female tech leaders who will help unlock the vast digital opportunities both at home, in Africa, and further afield.”





Applications open on 7th August 2025 via the portal below and can also be found on our website. The application deadline is August 21st, 2025 at midday.