Airtel Africa registers 173.8 million customers by Sept 2025

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services across the continent has registered significant customers base increase to 173.8 million representing 11.0%.

With data customers of 78.1 million showing accelerated growth of 18.4%.



While Smartphone penetration increased from 3.8% to 46.8%, with data ARPU’s growing by 16.8% in constant currency primarily reflecting the 45.0% increase in data traffic across the network.

This is a strong financial and operational performance for the half-year period ended September 30, 2025, the company has released.

According to the company’s half-year report released on Thursday, the total revenue reached $2.98 billion, representing a 24.5% increase in constant currency and 25.8% growth in reported currency, aided by currency appreciation.

The report show profit after tax also rose significantly to $376 million, up from $79 million in the same period last year.

The company’s mobile money segment continued to perform strongly, with revenues growing by 30.2% in constant currency, attributed to increased scale and higher customer engagement.

Airtel Africa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sunil Taldar attributed the strong results to the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and strategic initiatives aimed at digital transformation.

“Our strategy has been focused on providing a superior customer experience, and the strength of these results is testament to the initiatives we have been implementing across the business,” said Taldar.

He added that the growing smartphone penetration underscores the rising demand for data services across Airtel Africa’s markets and presents an opportunity to further develop the digital economy.

“The acceleration in customer growth and continued engagement on our platform reflect our success in driving digital adoption and innovation to enhance the ecosystem,” he said.

Taldar says Airtel Africa remains committed to sustaining its growth momentum through targeted investments and efficiency improvements.

He assures, “We will continue to focus on incremental margin improvements. Subject to macroeconomic stability, the strong performance gives us confidence to increase our capital expenditure guidance for this financial year to between $875 million and $900 million, as we accelerate investments to capture the full potential across our markets and deliver long-term value for all stakeholders”.