AIZ RAISES CONCERNS OVER LANDS AND DEEDS REGISTRY (AMENDMENT) BILL, 2025



Lusaka, 29th July 2025



The Agricultural Institute of Zambia (AIZ) has acknowledged the proposed Lands and Deeds Registry (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to empower the Chief Registrar to cancel Certificates of Title under circumstances such as fraud, error, or violations of the law.





In a statement issued by its President, Professor Kavwanga E.S. Yambayamba, AIZ welcomed the Government’s efforts to strengthen land governance and ensure that land titling processes in Zambia are transparent, lawful, and equitable.





The Institute, however, also raised several key concerns and recommendations aimed at safeguarding the interests of the agricultural sector.





AIZ emphasized that secure land tenure is essential for sustainable agricultural investment, particularly for small- and medium-scale farmers. It warned that any legal changes must be carefully crafted to avoid unintended consequences that could disrupt agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods.





While the Institute supported provisions allowing the cancellation of fraudulent or illegally obtained titles, it called for the process to be transparent and subject to independent oversight. AIZ cautioned against the potential for abuse of authority if such powers were exercised without proper checks and balances.





The organization also questioned the impartiality of having appeals handled initially by a Minister, recommending instead that appeals be directed to an independent tribunal or judicial body to ensure neutrality and fairness.





Another key concern raised by AIZ was the need for widespread public education on the implications of the proposed law. The Institute urged the Ministry of Lands to conduct robust sensitization campaigns, especially in rural areas, so that all landowners clearly understand their rights and obligations under the new provisions.





Furthermore, AIZ recommended that the Bill include explicit protections for bona fide purchasers—individuals who may have unknowingly acquired land with existing irregularities—to ensure they are not unfairly penalized.





In conclusion, AIZ reaffirmed its commitment to supporting legal and policy frameworks that promote responsible agricultural development and sound land administration. The Institute expressed its willingness to engage with stakeholders to ensure that the amendment addresses past injustices without creating new vulnerabilities for land users and farmers in Zambia.