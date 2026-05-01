America abandons regime change in Iran



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that any potential regime change in Iran must originate internally, signalling that Washington is not pursuing externally imposed leadership change.





His position contrasts with remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly suggested that regime change in Iran has already occurred or is inevitable.





Meanwhile, developments within Iran indicate a complex domestic landscape. In the wake of external pressure and heightened tensions, there has been a measurable rise in public support for the government, with pro-state demonstrations reported in several cities.

This trend suggests that foreign pressure may be reinforcing internal cohesion rather than undermining the current leadership.