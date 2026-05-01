Trump admin official says US war on Iran has been ‘terminated’ before 60-day deadline



By: TRT World



For War Powers Resolution purposes, the United States’ hostilities with Iran that started in February have “terminated”, a senior Trump administration official has told US media.





“Both parties agreed to a 2-week ceasefire on Tuesday, April 7 that has since been extended,” the official said late on Thursday.





“There has been no exchange of fire between US Armed Forces and Iran since Tuesday, April 7.”



This interpretation would allow the White House to avoid the need to seek congressional approval.





The statement furthers an argument laid out by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during testimony in the Senate earlier on Thursday, when he said the ceasefire in US-Israel war on Iran effectively paused the war





Under that rationale, the administration has not yet met the requirement mandated by a 1973 law to seek formal approval from Congress for military action that extends beyond 60 days.





While the ceasefire has since been extended, Iran maintains its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, and the US Navy is maintaining a blockade to prevent Iran’s oil tankers from getting out to sea.





Under the War Powers Resolution, the law that sought to constrain a president’s military powers, President Donald Trump had until Friday to seek congressional authorisation or cease fighting.



The law also allows an administration to extend that deadline by 30 days.

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