MACRON’S AFRICA GAMBLE: FRANCE FROZEN OUT, TURNS TO KENYA IN DESPERATE RESET





French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to Kenya in what critics are calling a last-ditch bid to salvage France’s fading influence across Africa.





Once a dominant force with military bases and deep political ties across West and Central Africa, France has seen its presence crumble booted out of key nations like Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso amid rising anti-French sentiment. Now, with its share of Africa’s trade slumping to just 1.9%, Paris is scrambling for relevance.



Macron’s visit to Nairobi for the Africa Forward summit signals a strategic pivot toward English-speaking African nations many with no colonial ties to France. But analysts warn the move may be too little, too late.



Accusations of exploitation and disregard for African sovereignty continue to haunt Paris, while calls for reparations grow louder. Even allies are keeping their distance.



As one expert put it: France isn’t leading the narrative anymore, it’s struggling to keep up.