Akademiks has pointed the finger at Kendrick Lamar for the bombshell r@pe allegations against JAY-Z

Akademiks has pointed the finger at Kendrick Lamar for the bombshell rape allegations against JAY-Z.

The Roc Nation mogul was named as a defendant in an amended lawsuit on Sunday (December 8) accusing him of raping a 13-year-old girl with Diddy back in 2000.

Akademiks, who himself has been accused of sexual assault, discussed the details of the filing on his Rumble channel shortly after it was made public.

During the livestream, the media personality blamed Kendrick for creating an “environment” where such lawsuits are allowed to “flourish,” alluding to explosive diss tracks against Drake.

“If you’re on that Kendrick Lamar soapbox thing, every rapper you like is gonna have a lawsuit. Doesn’t mean it’s true,” he said. “Every woman who feels disgruntled or whatever the case, got a fucking accusation — and they know these n-ggas are loaded with money.”

He added: “Kendrick must have forgotten that all of his friends are rappers and he’s made a lot of money for people on his side […] You wouldn’t say your man has a weird case. But it’s easy to gaslight for some other people you don’t like.

“You know they’re trying to shake down your mans now, right? You know that people you stood next to, because you said that [about Drake], they’re trying to get at [JAY-Z], right?”

Dj akademiks says Kendrick Lamar created a atmosphere were all accusations should be believed with his drake narrative. And now that jay z is in the hot seat he looks crazy . pic.twitter.com/QXA939URQQ — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) December 9, 2024

Ak then directly blamed Lamar for opening the floodgates of lawsuits against rappers: “You caused that because you’re acting like you’re Jesus. Everybody’s profiting off of it becase where it’s true or not, you’ve created an environment where allegations should flourish.”

The podcaster surprisingly also accused Drake of being complict: “I’ll call Drake out, too, because some of y’all think I’m part of some of this. No. Drake, don’t be calling no n-ggas out for beating their bitch,” referencing his unsubstantiated allegations against Kendrick on “Family Matters.”

“Kendrick, don’t be calling no n-gga out for no weird case. Both of y’all n-ggas is stupid ’cause both of y’all got homies that beat their bitch and got weird cases. Y;akk both are just fucking up the game […] And now they got the king fish, they got his head in the beam.

Despite Akademiks’ comments, the recent wave of sexual assault lawsuits in Hip Hop — against the likes of DiddyKanye West, Metro Boomin and Irv Gotti, in addition to JAY-Z — predate Kendrick Lamar’s beef with Drake, which erupted earlier this year.

Diddy’s growing number of civil suits began last November when his ex-girlfriend Cassie accused him of rape, sex trafficking and domestic abuse, among other crimes.

In a rare public statement, JAY-Z denied raping a 13-year-old girl and hit out at the high-profile lawyer behind the lawsuit, Tony Buzbee.

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” he wrote in part.

