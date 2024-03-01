AKA’s father believes mastermind of son’s murder hasn’t been caught yet

Tony Forbes, the father of slain South African rap superstar AKA believes that the true mastermind behind his son’s murder is yet to be apprehended, despite the arrest of seven men in connection with what is now widely thought to have been a hit on the musician.

AKA, and his close friend, celebrity chef and entrepreneur Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were gunned down outside a restaurant in Durban a year ago, in a killing that shocked South Africans.

KZN provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi announced on Tuesday that they had arrested the men that had executed the killing of the pair, including one thought to be the mastermind.

The suspects who are behind bars include two gunmen who allegedly fired several rounds at the victims, three spotters who are accused of following AKA from Durban’s airport, someone who allegedly sourced the firearms which were used in the ambush, as well as the alleged mastermind.

“These six [suspects] — they played different roles during the operation. We have the coordinator, who is basically the master of everything. He is in custody. We have two shooters. We have two spotters — one of the spotters was inside the restaurant observing, watching Mr Forbes and his friends — as well as the organiser of firearms and vehicles, because the vehicle used as a getaway and firearms used to shoot, they were all hired,” Mkhwanazi said.

In an interview on the sidelines of the suspects’ court appearance on Thursday morning, Forbes said he believed that the true mastermind was still at large.

“I don’t really think the Provincial Commissioner really meant the true mastermind. I think he was referring to the coordinator. I think the coordinator as I understand it received a sum of many and shared it with six other people.

“Where did that money come from? If it came through the banking system then the police should be able to pick up the trail and find out from where it came and continue the investigation from there.

“Is this the true mastermind? My gut feeling says NO – but I haven’t done the investigation I’m just speculating,” he said. Telly Africa