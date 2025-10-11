AKASHAMBATWA MBIKUSITA LEWANIKA CALLS FOR NEW LEADERSHIP BEYOND UPND AND PF





Veteran politician Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika has expressed concern over Zambia’s political direction, warning that the country’s future will remain uncertain if leadership continues to rotate between the United Party for National Development-UPND and the Patriotic Front-PF.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Lewanika says Zambia, like many African countries, needs a new brand of leadership rooted in service to the people and guided by national rather than personal interests.





He has observed that while some progress has been made, much more must be done to nurture a leadership culture anchored on accountability, humility, and long-term national planning.





Mr. Lewanika has further urged citizens to critically reflect on the qualities they expect from those seeking public office, emphasizing that good governance begins with informed choices at the ballot.





He adds that creating space for constructive dialogue and accommodating diverse political viewpoints will help strengthen Zambia’s democracy and promote more inclusive governance.



PN