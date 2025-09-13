Akon’s wife files for divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage

After almost three decades together, Akon’s wife, Tomeka Thiam, has decided to call it quits.

According to court filings, Tomeka says she married the singer back in September 1996 but is now pulling the plug on their marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

According TMZ, the couple share a 17-year-old child, and Tomeka is asking the court for joint legal custody while requesting physical custody. She is also seeking spousal support but at the same time asking the court to block Akon from receiving any spousal support himself.

Over the years, Akon has remained vague about how many “wives” he’s had, but Tomeka is officially making her position clear with this filing.

So far, Akon has not publicly reacted to the divorce news.