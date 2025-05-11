Al B. Sure Wants to Testify at Diddy’s Federal Trial About Kim Porter’s Death

Veteran R&B artist Al B. Sure! is speaking out boldly against Sean “Diddy” Combs, claiming he’s the “last man breathing” who knows the truth about the embattled music mogul. In a recent interview with FOX 5 New York, Al B. Sure! promoted his upcoming memoir Do You Believe Me Now? and alleged that Diddy played a sinister role in the 2018 death of their mutual ex, Kim Porter. He further revealed that federal prosecutors have subpoenaed him to testify in Diddy’s ongoing sex trafficking trial and that he intends to cooperate.

Al B. Sure!, born Albert Joseph Brown III, rose to fame in the late 1980s with hits like “Nite and Day” and helped pioneer the New Jack Swing sound. He shared a romantic relationship with model and actress Kim Porter in the early 1990s, and together they had a son, actor Quincy Brown. Porter later became longtime partner to Diddy, raising Quincy alongside their three biological children. Al claims that before her death, Porter privately warned him to “watch his back” around Diddy and questioned how a seemingly healthy 47-year-old could suddenly die of pneumonia.

Kim Porter was found dead in her Los Angeles home in November 2018, and her death was officially ruled as lobar pneumonia by the L.A. County Coroner’s Office. Despite that ruling, speculation has persisted in some circles. Al B. Sure! has long maintained that foul play may have been involved and is now publicly linking Diddy to what he calls a “cover-up.” He also accused Diddy of launching a targeted PR campaign against him that contributed to his 2022 liver failure, which led to a coma and ultimately a liver transplant.

Diddy, who has recently been hit with multiple civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and human trafficking, is now facing a high-profile federal trial that could potentially reshape his legacy in the entertainment industry. Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, led by Maurene Comey and her team, are expected to present a wide-ranging case. Allegations include drug-fueled sex parties, coerced acts involving minors, and a network of enablers. However, they noted in court this week that testimony regarding Kim Porter and Al B. Sure! may not play a major role in the proceedings.

Despite Al’s claims, their son Quincy Brown has publicly maintained his support for Diddy, whom he considers a father figure. “His Pops until the end,” Quincy once said in a post, reaffirming his loyalty. The Porter family also released a statement last year urging the public to accept the official findings and allow them space to grieve. “There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace,” the statement read.

As public interest in the Diddy trial intensifies, Al B. Sure!’s dramatic claims add another layer of intrigue. Whether or not his testimony will significantly impact the federal case remains to be seen. Diddy’s legal team has not yet responded to the latest round of allegations, but the growing number of witnesses and swirling accusations suggest the trial will be one of the most closely watched celebrity court battles in years.