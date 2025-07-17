Alex Jones disavows Trump after he tells fans to drop Epstein

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones expressed dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump after he ordered MAGA fans to stop talking about Jeffrey Epstein.

“So now Trump has slammed ‘past supporters’ over fixation on Epstein,” Jones explained on his Wednesday program. “And I am just like, whoa, okay. That’s not very Trumpian. I mean, he doesn’t flip-flop hardly ever or change policies in decades.”

“So you know what, Trump?” he continued. “I like a lot of the success you’re having, and we’re all having together, and your statements about, you know, ‘you people that bring this up don’t even deserve to be involved in this movement. You are excommunicata. You are henceforth ex cathedra from the mouth of the God King.'”

“‘You are expelled from the Church of the Holy Golden Toad, Donald John Trump.'”

Jones, however, insisted that he could not be excommunicated because he “was never in the Church of the Holy Golden Toad.”

“I was never in a cult,” he opined. “But now Trump, if this continues down this line, if he starts saying I’ll excommunicate people, well, you’re not allowed, unless it’s a cult, to say to people, you either agree with everything I do and don’t question things, or you’re not in our club, I don’t want you, well, that kind of sounds like a thoroughbred cult to me.”

“But when somebody starts saying, don’t question things, or you can’t be in our club, yeah, that’s a cult,” he added. “So this isn’t a divorce because I was never married to Trump. And this is not an excommunication because I was never in the church of Trump.”