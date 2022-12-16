ALEX NGONGA NEEDED HELP TO DEAL WITH HIS ANGER THAN CAREER ENDING PURNISHMENT

By Nathan Chanda

I don’t support or condone indiscipline. I feel that Alex Ng’onga must be helped through counselling in order for him to reform. Unlike using a harsh punishment just to impress the sponsors at the expense of Ending someone’s Career is regrettable.

Footballers world over are just like kids who behave some and need parental control.

Good examples are as follows:

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez from his World Cup handball to biting an opponent in his time in Holland, the range of incidents that he become entangled in is quite phenomenal but was helped

Argentine forward Carlos Tevez, French superstar Zinedine Zidane, Italian striker Mario Balotelli, Colombian goalkeeper Rene Higuita, Senegal international’s El-Hadji Diouf was one of the most disliked players in the English game for spitting at fans to abusing an injured player. Romario’s playing days may now be consigned to the past, but he is still able to flex his muscles as far as controversy is concerned.

Diego Maradona No. 10 magician scored two of the most famous goals of all-time—his infamous “Hand of God” goal and a mazy effort from his own half later known as the “Goal of the century.” Not forgetting Messi and Ronaldo how emotional they become at time when subbsit substituted in local derby.

Ng’onga’s behaviour must be condemned but as former team manager for Roan United FC who used to manage players l strongly feel that two wrongs never make a right.

To Alex you are growing up and young players are looking up to you as a role model. Learn to behave and control your emotions. You such a good player but your behaviour and attitude when you are provocated or frustrated will cost your God given talent.

I will end by saying much as this punishment is very harsh. The bible in Proverbs 13:24 says :Those who spare the rod of discipline hate their children. Those who love their children care enough to discipline them.

Bazo may FAZ as a parent give you a second chance by reducing the punishment and to Nkana Ex Co and supporters help your son we love him but he needs to change for the better.

Fair Play.!