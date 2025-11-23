Alexander Isak buys £30k Guard Dog after receiving death threats

Liverpool striker, Alexander Isak, has been forced to splash out £30,000 on a guard dog after being subjected to death threats online.

The Swedish International ace will soon welcome a highly-trained Doberman to protect him off the pitch as he settles into life on Merseyside.

It follows the abuse he has suffered since his £130million signing from Newcastle United, where the 26-year-old went on strike to force through the move.

Isak and the rest of the Sweden team also faced social media death threats after finishing bottom of their group in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

A source said: “Alexander has had a very high-profile summer thanks to the drawn-out transfer to ­Liverpool and the high price the club paid for him.

“He wants to get settled off the pitch and getting a protection dog is an essential part of that.”

Phoenix Dogs, which claims there is “nothing more loyal” than a protection dog, is providing the Doberman to Isak, who signed a six-year, £300,000-a-week contract with the Reds in September.

It described her as “beautiful inside and out” and a “fabulous beast”.

Isak is the latest top footballer to buy a guard dog after a spate of burglaries and robberies at stars’ homes