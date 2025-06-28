“ALEXANDER,THE UPND ASPIRING MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR MATERO SPARKS COMMUNITY CLEAN-UP MOVEMENT”





By Wagon Media Team



Matero, Lusaka



A powerful grassroots movement is taking shape in Matero, led by a passionate and concerned resident named Alexander, who has called on fellow community members to take ownership of their environment and restore cleanliness and pride in their neighborhood.





Standing before a large heap of garbage, Alexander delivered a heartfelt message that has since stirred many to action:





“What you see behind me is not just garbage. This is a symbol of the neglect that we have allowed in our community. But we must not wait for others to come and clean it up for us. We have to do it ourselves.”





Alexander made it clear that the responsibility for change lies with the residents themselves. In his words, this is about more than just trash—it’s about reclaiming dignity and showing pride in where we come from.





“This is our community. This is where we come from. This should not be allowed by any member of this community.”



Taking initiative, Alexander spoke to the town clerk to secure official clearance to dispose of the waste properly.





“We begin to do the job ourselves today. We are not going to wait for somebody to come and clean up our mess.”





His leadership and proactive approach have sparked admiration across Lusaka and beyond. At a time when many wait on authorities to act, Alexander’s example is a reminder that positive change begins with us.



Alexander’s bold stand and calls on all residents of Matero—and indeed the nation—to follow suit. A cleaner, healthier community is possible when we unite, take action, and hold ourselves accountable.



Let Alexander’s voice be a rallying cry for all: don’t wait—act.



(C)WAGON MEDIA