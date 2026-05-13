President Trump Posts Graphic of Venezuela as 51st US State



US President Donald Trump shared a provocative map graphic on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday night, May 12, depicting Venezuela with an inset American flag and the label “51st State.”





The post was published while the president was traveling to China for a high-stakes summit, further heightening international attention on the administration’s stance toward the South American nation.





The social media post follows a recent interview with Fox News where Trump admitted to considering statehood for Venezuela, citing his administration’s influence over the oil-rich country. These developments come just months after US forces captured deposed leader Nicolas Maduro in January.





Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, addressed the speculation on Monday, stating that her country has “never” considered becoming a US state. Despite this stance, Rodriguez has overseen a significant thawing of relations with Washington, implementing reforms that reopened Venezuela’s mining and oil sectors to foreign investment, particularly from American companies.





While the Venezuelan opposition continues to demand fresh elections, the interim government remains non-committal. When questioned recently about the timeline for a new vote, Rodriguez noted that she “didn’t know” and suggested it would happen “sometime” in the future.