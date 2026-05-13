US lawmakers urge UK to designate IRGC as terrorist group

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers urged the UK to immediately designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization in a letter released on Wednesday, citing hostile Iranian-backed activity in Europe and Britain.

The letter was led by Representatives Claudia Tenney, Brad Sherman and Mike Lawler and signed by lawmakers from both parties.

“The IRGC is one of the world’s most dangerous terrorist organizations and has the blood of innocent civilians, Americans, and dissidents on its hands,” Tenney said in the statement announcing the letter.

The lawmakers cited alleged links to antisemitic firebomb attacks, cyber operations, assassination plots and intimidation campaigns targeting dissidents and critics of Iran.

“Every day the British Parliament fails to vote on this legislation is another day that the IRGC evades the full impact of our nations’ combined sanctions,” Sherman said in the statement.