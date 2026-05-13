Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has explained why former Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale was a “more complete player” than Cristiano Ronaldo.





The Brazilian played with both attackers for Los Blancos, winning several La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles alongside them





While he acknowledged that Ronaldo – Madrid’s record scorer with 450 goals – is “in another world”, Casemiro praised Bale’s all-round ability.





“Cristiano scores minimum 15 goals [every season] but Bale is attack, defend, heads, scores,” Casemiro told the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.





“Cristiano is the best. He’s in another world. Take Cristiano out of the conversation. But for me, Bale is the best, more complete player.



“Everything he does [is] very good, very quick, too strong. For me, Bale is unbelievable.”





Ronaldo is one of Real Madrid’s all-time great players, setting a number of records during his time at the club and winning the Champions League four times.



”Ambition, every game,” added Casemiro about Ronaldo.





“He needs to score goals. His ambition is unbelievable. For me, it’s the most admiration for him. I love him because he gave me many goals and trophies.”



Bale spent nine years with Real Madrid after his then-world-record £85 million move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013.





He scored 106 goals in 258 appearances for the club, including a brace in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool.



Reflecting on what it was like to face the former Barcelona star, Casemiro said: “Every time we played, I didn’t talk much. I didn’t push him because I didn’t want to upset him.





”I’d tackle him and then say, ‘I’m sorry!’ You can’t stop him; it’s impossible.”



Casemiro also recalled how Messi was able to single-handedly win matches.





“When Barca weren’t playing well, Messi would take over, and that was it – three points. I remember a Barca match against Sevilla. It was 0-0, there were 18 minutes left, and he was on the bench. He came on and scored two goals. He won it all by himself.”