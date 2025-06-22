Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Trump Iran move ‘clearly grounds for impeachment’

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Saturday said that Donald Trump opened himself up to another potential impeachment.

Trump over the weekend announced that the U.S. dropped bombs on multiple sites in Iran, a move on GOP lawmaker called unconstitutional. Onlookers also blasted the president’s decision to bomb the nation’s nuclear sites.

Now, one of the most popular Democrats is bringing up the impeachment threat.

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” she wrote. “He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations.”

She concluded, “It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”